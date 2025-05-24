First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

First Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. First Capital has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Capital worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on First Capital in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

