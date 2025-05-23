Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,416 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 329,710 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Integra LifeSciences worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IART shares. Argus raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.83 million, a P/E ratio of -140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

