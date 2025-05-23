Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

