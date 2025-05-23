Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

CGSD stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

