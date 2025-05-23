Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Repay from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Repay Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of RPAY opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Repay has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $450.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Repay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In related news, President Shaler Alias purchased 15,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $60,435.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 264,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,593.26. This trade represents a 6.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 86,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $337,500.29. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500.29. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 439,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,974 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 52.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

