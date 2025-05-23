Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QNCX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Quince Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

