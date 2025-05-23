ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ProKidney Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $0.74 on Thursday. ProKidney has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $215.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Get ProKidney alerts:

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 1,032,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $629,652.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,592,325 shares in the company, valued at $44,281,318.25. The trade was a 1.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 1,787,716 shares of company stock worth $1,175,419 in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.