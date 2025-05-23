Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $226.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $231.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.44.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

