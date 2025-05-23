Citigroup Lowers Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $10.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.