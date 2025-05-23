Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 436 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGBL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 564.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $31.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.