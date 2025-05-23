Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stock Position Increased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.54% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $190,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.8993 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.