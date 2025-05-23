Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350,794 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $211,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dynatrace by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $54.18 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.43.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

