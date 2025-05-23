UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,256 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $222,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $163.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.90 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

