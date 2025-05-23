Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of PNBK opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The bank reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Patriot National Bancorp
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Patriot National Bancorp
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot National Bancorp
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.