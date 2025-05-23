Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

