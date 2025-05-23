Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,616,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,391,000 after acquiring an additional 384,564 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 312,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,149,000 after acquiring an additional 221,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.28.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

