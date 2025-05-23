Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,624,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,895,000 after buying an additional 468,233 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,173,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

