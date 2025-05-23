Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NXT stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,825. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,651,847.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,885.24. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,532. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

