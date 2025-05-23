Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Walmart (WMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

5/16/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2025 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/6/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/2/2025 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2025 – Walmart was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2025 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $91.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Walmart was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2025 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Walmart Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $95.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $2,823,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,558,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,972,046.65. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,435 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,290 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,167,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,737,355,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,793,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,408,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

