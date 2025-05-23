Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and traded as high as $46.28. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 35,254 shares traded.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 97.89% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

