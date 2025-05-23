USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 60,647 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,647 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in General Motors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

General Motors Company Profile



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

