UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 107,667 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,667 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.99% of PTC worth $218,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $170.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $203.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

