Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WF. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WF opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

