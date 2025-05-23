Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 936 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $695,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $615,566,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $119,140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,043,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $343.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

