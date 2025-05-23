Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,511 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 459,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $567.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.68, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $561.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.50 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.82.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. The trade was a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,962 shares of company stock valued at $13,702,451 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

