Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VWO opened at $47.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

