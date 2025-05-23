BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 26,156 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $871,779.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,075.32. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $2,558,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,765,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $2,517,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,139,964.02.

Shares of BBIO opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.15. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $39.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 912,439 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after acquiring an additional 879,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,015,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

