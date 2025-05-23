BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 26,156 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIOGet Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $871,779.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,075.32. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 20th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 22nd, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $2,558,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 25th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,765,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 25th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $2,517,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 19th, Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,139,964.02.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.15. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $39.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 912,439 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after acquiring an additional 879,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,015,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

