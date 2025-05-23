UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 331,202 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 1.04% of Twilio worth $173,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,108,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,855,000 after acquiring an additional 96,010 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.41.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $721,401.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,243.20. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $1,332,467.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,589 shares in the company, valued at $25,704,758.29. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,942 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

