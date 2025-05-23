Robert E. Sanchez Sells 18,496 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryder System stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.58 and a 12-month high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

