Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) CFO Sells $336,656.56 in Stock

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) CFO Rick Dunn sold 72,712 shares of Satellogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $336,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,849 shares in the company, valued at $897,520.87. This trade represents a 27.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rick Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Rick Dunn sold 58,311 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $240,824.43.

Satellogic Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:SATL opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. Satellogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Satellogic ( NASDAQ:SATL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

