Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Acquires $317,900.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) Director Saul A. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $317,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,828,685 shares in the company, valued at $58,133,896.15. This represents a 0.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.39. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 130,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 46,167 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

See Also

