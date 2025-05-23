eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $199,750.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $199,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,628,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,630,916. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $195,250.00.
- On Monday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $223,500.00.
- On Monday, April 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $176,000.00.
- On Monday, April 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $172,400.00.
- On Tuesday, April 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $187,800.00.
- On Monday, April 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00.
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $196,000.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $259,250.00.
- On Monday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $244,000.00.
- On Monday, March 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $244,000.00.
eXp World Stock Performance
EXPI opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 2.66. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.39.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,767,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 126.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 506,121 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,222,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 941.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 369,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 334,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
