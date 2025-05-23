USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.25. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $240.78.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
