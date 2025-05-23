Insider Selling: Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) Director Mark C. Fuller sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,613,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,341.95. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Castellum Stock Performance

Shares of CTM opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -12.75. Castellum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Castellum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Castellum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Castellum during the first quarter worth $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Castellum by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Castellum by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

