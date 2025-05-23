MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Sells $431,278.40 in Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $431,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,011,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,894,016.64. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MARA Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of MARA opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 6.82.
MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.
MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
