Insider Buying: Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Director Buys $211,800.00 in Stock

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,238.40. This represents a 91.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Shares of MRP opened at $28.02 on Friday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

