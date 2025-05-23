Headinvest LLC Buys 185 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD stock opened at $444.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.19 and a 200-day moving average of $378.11.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.