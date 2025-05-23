US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in US Foods were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,744,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,304,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after purchasing an additional 292,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $171,107,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

