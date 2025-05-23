2,046 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MHO. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.