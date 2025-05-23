Mittelman Wealth Management Has $6.82 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Mittelman Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,626 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,299,000 after acquiring an additional 57,363 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,283,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,612,000 after purchasing an additional 137,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,799,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,700,000 after purchasing an additional 219,961 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,513,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,329,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,483,000 after buying an additional 228,493 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.