Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

