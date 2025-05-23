Breakthru Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.30 Million in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF accounts for 3.9% of Breakthru Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC owned 9.81% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

