Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,546 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 124,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGRO opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.75. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.