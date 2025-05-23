BIP Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BIP Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 6.5% of BIP Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $181.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.79.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.