Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 20th

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, IonQ, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize quantum computing hardware, software and related services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the emerging field of quantum‐mechanics–based computing, which promises to tackle complex problems—such as cryptography, optimization and molecular modeling—far beyond the reach of today’s classical computers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,980,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,018,328. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 76,267,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,570,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 39,122,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,178,293. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.13. 13,174,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,714,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.17. 485,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,031. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60.

