Helium Advisors LLC Makes New $10.23 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,000. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Helium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.68 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average of $100.01.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

