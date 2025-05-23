Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Sold by Mittelman Wealth Management

Mittelman Wealth Management reduced its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE India ETF makes up about 0.5% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,020,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,795,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 194,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

