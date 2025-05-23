AAF Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPSI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

PPSI stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.95. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.