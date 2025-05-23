Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.36.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.0%

Chart Industries stock opened at $158.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

