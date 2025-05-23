Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.4%

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.17.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

